Espanola police say Sudbury suspects had cocaine, were driving stolen vehicle

Two people from the Greater Sudbury communities of Hanmer and Capreol have been charged following an incident Sept. 19 in Espanola.

Ontario Provincial Police received an impaired driving complaint around 11:20 a.m. regarding a vehicle that had pulled into a retail parking lot on Centre Street.

“Police located the driver and passenger with a vehicle, which had been reported stolen in Sudbury,” the OPP said in a news release Friday.

“Two people were arrested. Police conducted a search of the vehicle and located knives and drugs suspected to be cocaine.”

A 32-year-old from Hanmer is charged with six offences, including car theft, cocaine and weapons possession, driving while suspended and violating probation orders.

A 40-year-old from Capreol is charged with cocaine and weapons possession, resisting police and possession of stolen property.

They are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on Oct. 3.