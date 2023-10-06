Espanola RIDE check nets wanted driver and $364K in fentanyl, cocaine

A Sudbury woman and Elliot Lake man are accused of dealing drugs after $364,000 in suspected fentanyl and cocaine were found during a RIDE check in Espanola.

Officers from the Manitoulin detachment had Centre Street in Espanola blocked off and were checking for impaired drivers around midnight Oct. 5, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

"A vehicle was stopped as it was determined the driver was wanted," OPP said.

"A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of over 870 grams of suspected Fentanyl and over 95 grams of suspected cocaine."

As a result, a 51-year-old man from Elliot Lake and a 55-year-old Sudbury woman are charged with two counts of drug trafficking and having a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The man is also charged with failing to comply with a release order other than to attend court and the woman is also charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

They were both remanded and are scheduled to appear in court in Sudbury on Oct. 12.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.