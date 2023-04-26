'Especially egregious': Driver caught going 111 km/h in Vaughan, Ont. school zone: police
A driver was caught going more than 60 kilometres over the speed limit in a Vaughan, Ont. school zone, police say.
In a tweet published Wednesday, police said there are six schools in the area of Keele Street and Drummond Drive where the alleged incident took place.
It happened at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, at around the same time classes are let out for the day.
The speed limit in the area is 50 km/h and the driver was clocked going 111 km/h before they were stopped, according to police.
"To travel more than 60 kilometres above the posted speed limit of 50 is unacceptable," a York Regional Police spokesperson told CTV News Toronto in an email.
"It’s especially egregious considering it was at 3:15 p.m. on a weekday, in an area with several schools nearby."
As a result, the driver, who police said is a 20-year-old man from the Township of King, was charged with speeding and stunt driving.
His vehicle was impounded for two weeks and his licence suspended for 30 days.
