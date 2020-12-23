There has been little research in Canada on the halo of effects video games cause to players - and University of Saskatchewan researcher Regan Mandryk, recently named Canada Research Chair in Digital Gaming Technologies, aims to change that. She spoke to CTV News at Five anchor Jeremy Dodge. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

So you are Canada Research Chair in digital gaming technologies - when I read that it immediately piqued my interest. Sounds to me like you study video games all day, so please enlighten me to what exactly it is that you do.

Correct, yeah and you're basically not far off. I'm a computer science professor and my area of specialty is actually in video games and I look into how they're designed. How we can test whether players are having good experiences with them and also what they mean for us and society and our well being.

Okay, so we're talking video games like Xbox and PlayStation or are these more specific computer programs that have a gaming element.

I actually look at all types of games. I tend to work a lot with what you might call commercial off-the-shelf games. This ranges from things you might play on your mobile phone while you're waiting for the bus, all the way through to kind of those dedicated console games like Fortnite or Destiny. But we also do add game-based elements into more serious applications.

You have been awarded a grant to focus some of your research into “improving well being through gaming,” so is this a health project?

It's actually quite interdisciplinary. Some of the work that I've done for a really long time is looking at how games affect our emotions, how they affect our mental health, how we can actually use games to help us socialize and combat loneliness, which has really become important in the last year. We've been experiencing all the social isolation.

I wouldn't say it's necessarily health, the way that we think about health research, but it really is about our well-being as people.

What is your view on video games and their place in the world right now? I read recently there's something like three billion gamers on this planet. It's the largest entertainment medium from a dollars perspective but I don't think, compared to maybe movies, there's a whole lot of research into what consuming all this stuff is doing to us, is there?

Yeah, it's actually quite amazing because it is dominating kind of our leisure markets, both in terms of financially and in terms of how much time we're spending on it for almost a decade now. And yet the research has lagged behind. People like me and my colleagues have been looking exactly at that question, how does gaming affect us, how does it benefit us, which is what I tend to focus on. How does it provide social, cognitive, emotional benefits, and in what ways can it also cause harm?

How is this research going to go? You're going to get people to play some games and then tell you how they feel?

Well, I think I take a lot of different approaches and it's our entire research agenda with a team of I would say between 20 and 40 people that work with me here. Over the course of a year at the University of Saskatchewan we take all sorts of different approaches. But I would say one of the benefits of being in computer science and being able to do this type of research is that we're not limited by looking at what existing games do for us, we can actually build games and look at how games that we build to mimic different things that are happening in commercial off-the-shelf games causes benefit or harm.

That does give us a little bit of a competitive advantage in terms of the research.

I can tell you right now if you could make some of the games that I play a little easier, I might find more joy in them.

That's true for me too, even though I'm a professor of video gaming.

Now, there's also a grant from the Canada Foundation for Innovation to build an eSports observation facility and social gameplay laboratory. Tell me about that.

We have a laboratory that we've built here on campus about eight years ago that allows us to observe people when they're engaging with computer systems. But given how much has happened in the last decade in terms of the growth of eSports, we really needed to upgrade all that facility. We're building a center where we're going to have a lot of different computers and isolated pods on which we can train eSports athletes.

We can observe their performances. We have physiological sensors so we can measure their brain activity and their heart rate and stuff while they're engaging with gameplay. We can really get a very complete picture of what it is to be both a casual gamer in terms of a social play context, all the way through to some of these people who are gaming professionally.

So does this mean down the road we may see an eSports training facility in Saskatoon?

I think we might. This is actually fairly common in universities in the United States and in a lot of east Asia and now in Europe as well. And I don't think that there's a lot of activity going on in Canada yet to this end, but I think we could be among the first.

All right, very cool, Reagan. Keep up the good work. If you ever need someone to play video games for you, I do have some experience so keep me in mind. Thank you very much for your time.

Thank you, Jeremy.