Esquimalt and Songhees nations buy historic waterfront land from BC Hydro

Members of the Esquimalt and Songhees First Nations are celebrating after 4.5 hectares of prime real estate in Victoria is back in the hands of the Lekwungen people.

At a ceremony Tuesday afternoon, the Songhees and Esquimalt nations' chiefs signed documents officially completing the purchase of the land in Rock Bay from BC Hydro.

"I want to make it very clear, we purchased this land," said Songhees Nation Chief Ron Sam.

"It was not returned to the nations. The nations bought it," he said.

For about 100 years until the 1960s, the plot of land along Government Street was used as coal plant.

BC Hydro inherited the land from its predecessors and paid about $128 million to fix up and remediate the property.

During that construction period, which began around 2011, a deal was struck for the two First Nations to purchase back the land from the power company.

"I'm so excited and very enthusiastic about this whole process," said Esquimalt Nation Chief Rob Thomas on Tuesday.

"It's been a long time coming. It was a vision of both our former chiefs. It was their vision to start getting our land back," he said.

The chiefs say they're excited about the economic opportunities from this transaction -- but there are no concrete plans for development just yet.

"It's such a big deal for our communities because, as you can see around us, it's I think one of the last pieces of blank canvas in Victoria’s harbour," said Sam.

"Our goal right now is to just obtain some short-term leases, get them on the land here so we can cover our carrying costs," said the chief.

The land has been transferred to Matulia Holdings, a company owned by the two nations.

Matulia Holdings has hired an architect, but Sam says that it could take up to a year or two before any of their plans get the green light.

The price tag on the sale remains undisclosed.