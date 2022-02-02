Esquimalt donates firetruck to First Nations communities in B.C. Interior

A donation of a used firetruck is about to make a big difference for First Nations communities in B.C. learning to fight fires.

The keys to a 1988 Mack firetruck were handed over from the Esquimalt fire department to the First Nations’ Emergency Services Society of British Columbia (FNESS), based out of Kamloops, B.C.

The truck will be heading to the B.C. Interior to help train volunteer firefighters in fire suppression and wildfire management.

“It’s going to go around to all these communities and actually show them, give them hands-on skills, how to prepare and how to protect their communities,” said Esquimalt fire Chief Steve Serbic.

“It’s just one truck but it can make such a difference for people who don’t have training," he said.

The FNESS has a mission to assist First Nations in developing and sustaining safer and healthier communities by providing programs and services.

“When you get a donation like this where we know that we’re going to see some benefit for our communities that we serve and to be able to go out and train with, it’s a great day,” said Dean Colthorp, the FNESS fire services manager.

The Esquimalt Fire Department has worked with the FNESS in the past, including cross-departmental training exercises.

The donated firetruck was in service in Esquimalt until just a few years ago. The fire chief describes it a workhorse that can go almost anywhere.

The truck will undergo some refurbishment and be re-logoed to reflect its new role before being used as a training apparatus.

There are plans for the firetruck to make an appearance back in Esquimalt this summer for a firefighting competition at the Archie Browning Sports Centre.