Esquimalt oil leak contained on Gorge Creek, source remains a mystery
Esquimalt staff say the source of an oil sheen on Gorge Creek remains a mystery but the spill appears to be contained.
Township spokesperson Tara Zajac says municipal workers have been checking the area every day since the sheen was discovered on March 22.
Staff set up sorbent booms to contain the sheen last week while an investigation into its source began.
Crews were also checking storm drains in an effort to locate the source.
The booms are expected to remain in place until the end of the week.
"Staff are checking the booms every day but have not observed any new oil, thankfully," Zajac said.
"They have not unfortunately located the source of the spill since it tapered out relatively quickly," she added. "The good news is that the booms were placed quite rapidly so there was little spread of the leak."
The township is reminding the public to dispose of oils, paints and other potentially hazardous materials properly.
Anyone who spots a potential spill in Esquimalt is asked to call the municipality immediately at 1-800-663-3456.
-
Sudbury wedding planner switches gears to help UkraineWith more than 20 years of experience planning weddings, Sudburian Bill McElree is switching gears: he’s planning a gala to help Ukraine.
-
Council approves tax hikes for 2022City council finalized property tax hikes for 2022 at its meeting Wednesday.
-
'Visions in Wood': Vancouver Island woodworkers showcase their artThe Vancouver Island Woodworkers' Guild is putting on its first in-person show in four years at the Arts Centre at the Cedar Hill Rec Centre.
-
5 taken to hospital after west Edmonton apartment fire, 1 person in critical condition: AHSTwo people are in hospital after a fire at a west Edmonton apartment building Wednesday night.
-
New signage at Elliot Lake hospital hopes to make facility more welcomingThe facade of St. Joseph's General Hospital in Elliot Lake is undergoing a bit of a facelift these days. New signs are being implemented both in and on the outside of the building with translations in French and Anishinaabe.
-
'I've never seen anything like that': Robot server a huge hit at Winnipeg restaurantA Winnipeg restaurant struggling to keep staff during the pandemic found a futuristic solution – it hired a robot.
-
Langley homicide victim not involved in Lower Mainland gang conflict: IHITHomicide investigators have identified the man found dead in a wooded area of Langley, B.C., on Tuesday as a 29-year-old who was known to law enforcement.
-
Vancouver's controversial 25-cent cup fee amended, but bylaw still divides councilCustomers with coupons or loyalty reward points good for free beverages no longer have to pay a quarter for a non-reusable cup in Vancouver.
-
Global first: B.C. government unveils UNDRIP action planFrom creating new institutions to renaming communities, B.C. has unveiled an action plan for upholding the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.