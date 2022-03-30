Esquimalt oil leak contained on Gorge Creek, source remains a mystery

Esquimalt staff say the source of an oil sheen on Gorge Creek remains a mystery but the spill appears to be contained.

Township spokesperson Tara Zajac says municipal workers have been checking the area every day since the sheen was discovered on March 22.

Staff set up sorbent booms to contain the sheen last week while an investigation into its source began.

Crews were also checking storm drains in an effort to locate the source.

The booms are expected to remain in place until the end of the week.

"Staff are checking the booms every day but have not observed any new oil, thankfully," Zajac said.

"They have not unfortunately located the source of the spill since it tapered out relatively quickly," she added. "The good news is that the booms were placed quite rapidly so there was little spread of the leak."

The township is reminding the public to dispose of oils, paints and other potentially hazardous materials properly.

Anyone who spots a potential spill in Esquimalt is asked to call the municipality immediately at 1-800-663-3456.