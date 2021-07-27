Esquimalt Ribfest returning after pandemic hiatus

A popular Greater Victoria food festival is returning this summer after it was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organizers of Esquimalt Ribfest say the free-admission event will be held from Sept. 10 to 12 in Bullen Park.

The annual event features barbecue fare, beer, wine and live music. It's also a major fundraiser for local charities, including the Esquimalt Firefighters Charitable Foundation.

Esquimalt Ribfest has raised more than $500,000 for the community, organizers said last year.

The festival is currently looking for volunteers to help set up and operate the three-day event.