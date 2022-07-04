iHeartRadio

Esquimalt seeks input on revamping parking bylaw, long-term strategy

The Township of Esquimalt, B.C., is looking to revise its parking bylaw and on-street parking strategy in an effort to modernize the long-term use of public space.

The municipality is seeking public feedback from residents about their current parking habits and requirements.

The survey will inform a new on-street parking strategy that will include bicycle parking and electric-vehicle charging, the municipality said Monday.

The feedback will also help Esquimalt staff modernize the municipality's parking bylaw to ensure appropriate parking is considered in future land-development decisions, the municipality added.

"The township recognizes the importance of making smart use of our shared spaces," said Esquimalt Mayor Barbara Desjardins in a statement.

"We want to ensure businesses, residents and local organizations have input on how to accommodate and regulate parking in the public right-of-way and in new developments."

The public survey is running until July 24. A pair of online public information sessions are also scheduled for July 12 and July 19.

Residents can submit feedback and register for the sessions online here.

