Esquimalt woman overcomes grief with help of dog, canaries

“Here are my babies,” Teresa says, opening the side door of her van.

Before she reveals the presents she bought herself for a recent birthday, Teresa shows us a framed photo of her parents that she keeps on her dash.

“That’s my Ma and Pa,” she smiles, presenting the picture proudly.

After her dad died, Teresa cared for her mom (“my bestie”) for almost a decade.

“When she died,” Teresa says. “My heart was not working right.”

So Teresa decided to leave her job and hit the road to find a way to fix her heart

“[I travelled] with my vivacious truck!” Teresa laughs and gestures towards the van. “His name is Glen!”

After she drove Glen up into the mountains, accompanied by her large dog, Littlefoot, Teresa says they happened upon a tree that seemed to have been struck by lightning. Although it looked broken, like her heart, it was still growing strong.

“I would just sit with [the tree] and I would just cry. Oh my lord, just unloaded,” Teresa says. “I was grateful that tree was thirsty.”

While it supported her grieving, Teresa says the tree also inspired her healing.

“It lifted me up,” Teresa says. “It was like I had been reborn.”

It felt so good to be surrounded by nature, Teresa says, that she and Littlefoot ended up living in the mountains for more than seven years.

Her survival was in part thanks to the “moxy” her parents instilled in her, and a binder full of information on how to survive and thrive off the grid.

“I took [the experience] for granted until it was gone,” Teresa says. “That was the shell-shock.”

When she moved back to live in the city, Teresa attempted to visit as many natural places as possible with Littlefoot, but missed hearing the bird songs clearly.

“I looked high and low for ways to bring the birds to me,” Teresa says. “I planted sunflowers and put up so many hummingbird feeders.”

When that didn’t work, Teresa bought a pair of canaries for her birthday. She named them Sheila and Garfunkel.

“They give me that song. They give me that peace,” Teresa smiles, after taking their cage out of the van and crouching down to appreciate their dynamic performance. “They give me that tranquility every day.”

So now when she and Littlefoot go travelling with Glen — with that picture of her parents on the dash to guide them — Teresa brings the birds along too. During drives, Sheila and Garfunkel provide a perpetual soundtrack of positivity.

“Take a deep breath and listen,” Teresa smiles, before the bird singing inspires her feet to start moving. “You’ll want to dance when you’re walking along and you’ll keep going!”