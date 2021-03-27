Essa arson case unsolved after two years

Ontario Provincial Police are renewing their appeal to solve a two-year-old case of arson in Essa Township.

Police say a newly-built but unoccupied home on 11th Line between the 25th Sideroad and Highway 90 was hit by at least one firebug between March 27 and 28, 2019.

Investigators believe at least one suspect broke into the home and poured gasoline through the main floor, causing what's described as "extensive damage". Two small fires were also set at the back entrance to the home.

Police are urging anyone with information in the case to call Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or by contacting Crime Stoppers.