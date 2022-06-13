Essa Road in Barrie to be widened to six lanes
Motorists in Barrie's south end will have to contend with slowdowns through a section of Essa Road near Highway 400 as crews construct a new interchange.
The Ministry of Transportation is widening Essa Road to six lanes between Fairview Road and Bryne Drive/Ardagh Drive, which means starting Wednesday, traffic will be down to one lane until the work is complete.
CARPOOL LOT CLOSURE
The carpool lot at the northeast corner of Essa Road and Highway 400 will be closed until the end of 2024. An alternate lot is available at the corner of Ardagh Drive and Essa Road.
PEDESTRIAN WALKWAY
Starting June 20, pedestrians won't be able to use the sidewalk in the construction zone, but Barrie transit buses will take pedestrians through the work zone free of charge. This service will continue until the end of 2024.
ESSA ROAD CLOSURE
Essa Road will be closed on three occasions under the highway for new bridge girders and for crews to demolish the old bridge. The City of Barrie will communicate the closures in advance.
This construction project led by the Ministry of Transportation includes significant roadwork on Highway 400 between Harvie Road and Tiffin Road.
