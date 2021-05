Essa Road has reopened in Barrie after a hydro pole was struck.

According to officials, a pickup truck collided with a hydro pole on Essa Road near the Old Curling Club shortly before 3 p.m.

Officials say the driver was not injured.

The road was closed from Fairview Road and Anne Street while Alectra Utilities repaired the wire.

It was reopened shortly after 4 p.m.