Essa Township residents asked to refrain from cutting their lawns

Essa Township encourages residents to wait a little longer before cutting their grass with its 'No Mow May' initiative to help support local pollinators.

Despite how unappealing it may be to some, the township says pollinating insects will have an early source of nectar if residents allow flowers, including dandelions, to bloom on their lawns over the next month.

"Even a modest reduction in lawn mowing frequency can bring a host of environmental benefits," states Dr. Chris Watson of the University of Québec at Trois-Rivières on the township's website.

Watson said the benefits include increased pollinators, plant diversity, and reduced greenhouse emissions.

He also said leaving the lawn alone a bit longer can help prevent pests, weeds and drought occurrences.