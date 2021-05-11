Essential workers and people with at-risk conditions are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Simcoe County

More people in Simcoe Muskoka can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination today.

Appointments are now available for those with at-risk conditions, including people with dementia, diabetes and sickle cell disease.

Essential workers in Group Two can also sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination. This group includes those who can't work from home, including grocery store, restaurant and transportation workers. A complete list of Group 2 eligible workers is available here.

Starting Thursday, anyone 40 or older will be able to book a shot anywhere in the province.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has multiple vaccination clinics open across the region seven days a week. They also have a same-day standby program to use up leftover doses of the vaccine at the end of the day. Anyone currently eligible to receive a vaccine can get on the standby list for their first dose only.

In Bradford West Gwillimbury, anyone 18+ living in the hot spot zone with the postal code L3Z can book a COVID-19 shot through the town's website, the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900. Plus, all Bradford residents 18+ can book an appointment, but only at the town's pop-up clinics.

The province expects 65 percent of adults to have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of May.