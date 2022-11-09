iHeartRadio

Essex and Amherstburg seek feedback on Co-An Park


Co-An Park in McGregor, Ont. (Source: talktheburg.ca)

The towns of Amherstburg and Essex are teaming up, asking the public their thoughts on the redevelopment of Co-An Park.

A community open house is schedule for Thursday, Nov. 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at McGregor Community Centre Hall to discuss possible features and amenities.

Residents are asked to complete an online survey sharing their thoughts before Dec. 30.

