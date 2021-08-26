Essex Conservative candidate Chris Lewis launches re-election campaign
The incumbent member of parliament for the riding of Essex has launched his campaign for re-election.
Conservative Lewis says his first term of just 23 months was short but feels he and his party made a difference during the pandemic.
Lewis says some priorities for him includes boosting health transfer for long term care, pushing for greater family reunification across the border and greater spending in areas of infrastructure and farming.
Lewis has laid out his priorities as well as those of the Conservative Party in a video on his website.
