Essex Conservative MP-elect Chris Lewis thrown from horse on election day

Essex PC candidate Chris Lewis. (Courtesy PC party)

Instead of celebrating his Conservative federal election victory in Essex, Chris Lewis is recovering after getting thrown off a horse.

An email to CTV News from the Lewis campaign said it happened on Monday.

"Yesterday afternoon, while waiting for the election outcome, I decided to take a break and go for a horse-back ride with my wife, Allison, who needless to say, I have barely seen for the last 36 days,” said Lewis in the email.

“Unfortunately, my horse got skittish, bucked and I was thrown off.”

Lewis said it was not the election day he had planned.

“It was not the relaxing time with Allison I was hoping for and, of course, the timing could not have been worse,” he said.

Lewis is on the mend and waiting to see how long of a recovery is ahead.

“I do not yet know the extent of my injuries. I am at the hospital for a full assessment. What I can report is that I have scrapes and bruises on my face and am in significant pain,” said Lewis.

Lewis, who has held the riding since 2019, issued a statement on Monday night and said he will talk about his priorities for the riding soon.

“As soon as I am able, I will make myself available to talk about the results and about my priorities for Essex,” he said.

Essex election results - 254/255 polls reporting

  • CON Lewis, Chris 27,688 41%
  • NDP Ramsey, Tracey 21,428 31.8%
  • LIB Festeryga, Audrey 10,408 15.4%
  • PPC Charron-Rowberry, Beth 6,773 10%
  • GRN Pancheshan, Nancy 839 1.2%
  • CHP Palko, Jeremy 180 0.3%
  • IND George, Andrew 168 0.2%
