Essex council approves floating inflatable water park at Colchester Beach

A new floating inflatable water park could soon be coming to Colchester Beach in Essex, should council approve a new bylaw allowing the attraction.

Essex town council voted 4 to 3 Monday night, approving, in principle, a proposal by Aqua City to set up an inflatable water park in Lake Erie, just off the shore of Colchester Beach.

“I feel that it would be a great opportunity to put Essex on the map,” said Samantha Tudorica of Aqua City. “I grew up coming to Colchester. It’s the beach I came to as a kid. I love it. I think it’s just really going to help Colchester grow.”

Aqua City will be responsible for ensuring there are life guards on duty and would assume all liability for inspections, staffing, safety, equipment, and maintenance of the floating water park.

The only cost to the town, according to the report, is about $3,000 to split on a safety audit for the beach and permits.

The town will lease a 100 by 100 foot section of the water to the proprietor for a 10 per cent cut of overall sales for the first year of operation. The lease agreement could also be extended for two years, at a later date.

Aqua City hasn’t purchased the floating water park just yet, instead waiting for council’s approval before making the investment. While the lease would begin in May, Tudorica said realistically, it could be a few months before the attraction opens later this summer.

Proponents said the cost will be in the $25 range for an hour at the water park, which they believe put it at a competitive price-point with other area attractions.

Users five and under will not be permitted and those aged five to 10 will need adult supervision. All users, regardless of age, will be required to wear a life jacket.

The inflatables are made to withstand heavy winds and wave action but are removable should bad weather roll in, according to the report to council.

Councillors expressed some concern during Monday’s meeting about user safety, the availability of lifeguards, parking issues, and changing the nature of the beach.

Town staff said some of the revenue generated from the endeavour could be used towards a long-term parking solution at the beach.

Mayor Sherry Bondy, Councillor Rodney Hammond, and Councillor Kim Verbeek voted against the proposal.

Ward 1 Councillor Katie McGuire-Blais made a motion to enter into a one-year lease agreement with Aqua City, noting if the town wants to grow, this is a good opportunity to provide a new amenity at no risk to Essex.

“There isn't anything like this in Essex County. So this is something that Essex has and if we say no to this, they're going to go elsewhere,” McGuire-Blais said after Monday’s meeting. “So I think that overall it's going to be really great to Colchester Beach, really great for the businesses in Colchester and really great tourist attraction.”

Because the motion requires a change to the town’s bylaws, the matter will go forward to the next meeting of council for a third reading and final approval.

Town staff will work with the proponent in the coming weeks to complete the safety audit and get the necessary land use permits from the Ministry of Natural Resources.