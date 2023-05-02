Essex council sinks inflatable water park proposal at Colchester Beach

A proposal to add a floating inflatable water park to Colchester Beach seemed to get the blessing of Essex council two weeks ago but Monday night, council changed course and voted the idea down.

At the April 17 meeting, council voted 4--3 in favour of a plan pitched by Aqua City to set up an inflatable water park at the popular Lake Erie beach.

Monday night was intended to be a third and final reading of a new by-law to lease a 100x100 foot piece of Lake Erie for the venture.

“I'm sure I'm not breaking the news to you. But your hidden gem is no longer hidden,” said Michael Fife, a director with project proponent, Aqua City. “The real question tonight is if you and the people you represent support a business down on the water or not.”

The proponents spent the first 10 minutes of the meeting addressing some concerns raised by residents and council, like safety and parking.

“We're about partnering with the community partnering with, with everyone to address concerns and to mitigate risk as much as possible,” Fife said during his delegation.

Some councillors maintained their support of the proposal, which would see the town get a 10 per cent cut of profits.

“How are we going to know if we don't try it? You know, are we welcoming businesses? Are we not welcoming businesses?” said Ward 1 Coun. Joe Garon.

But also in council chambers Monday were a handful of residents of Colchester, standing firmly against the plan.

This time, their councillors were listening.

“I think the extra two weeks gave us a lot of time to look more into the situation and a couple of the councillors were able to come to terms with the wishes of Colchester and I think that's what we voted on tonight was what the residents of Colchester want,” said Rodney Hammond, the ward 4 councillor for Harrow.

“I do believe it is a form of exploiting our public beach where I've had locals tell me that they don't want to go there anymore,” echoed Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy, who said residents around the beach are rarely consulted about what happens to the beach and she wants to get it right on this proposal.

“I am not wishing the proponents any ill by any means, but I do believe their bouncing water bouncy castle would be better suited in places like LaSalle, or maybe Kingsville or Leamington,” said Bondy.

Council ultimately shot the idea down by a vote of 5-to-2 Monday night.

The proponents did not wish to comment after the meeting.