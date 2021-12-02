Essex County Council approves 1.56 per cent tax increase for 2022 budget

Essex County Council passed the 2022 Budget with a 1.56 per cent tax hike.

The tax rate increase translates into an additional $7.61 for a property assessed at $100,000, bringing the county portion of municipal taxes to $497.04.

“This budget addresses the challenges and uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic while also supporting the county’s long-term commitment to maintain and improve the services it provides,” said Sandra Zwiers, director of Financial Services/Treasurer. “It takes into account the additional pressures put on staff as a result of the pandemic and the continued growth of the region.”

Budget Highlights: