Essex County Council approves 1.56 per cent tax increase for 2022 budget
Essex County Council passed the 2022 Budget with a 1.56 per cent tax hike.
The tax rate increase translates into an additional $7.61 for a property assessed at $100,000, bringing the county portion of municipal taxes to $497.04.
“This budget addresses the challenges and uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic while also supporting the county’s long-term commitment to maintain and improve the services it provides,” said Sandra Zwiers, director of Financial Services/Treasurer. “It takes into account the additional pressures put on staff as a result of the pandemic and the continued growth of the region.”
Budget Highlights:
- Roads: A $45.5-million construction program, including $26.8 million for capacity expansion and $11.7 million to fix existing roads.
- Trails: An additional $100,000 is being directed to the County Wide Active Transportation System (CWATS) for a total of $4.9 million to expand its network of trails, pathways, bike lanes and paved shoulders.
- Essex-Windsor EMS: Funding to hire an additional 12 paramedics.
- Sun Parlor Home: Increased staff hours for safety and infection control, and more time caring for residents.
- Social Housing: Setting aside $2.6 million to repair aging social housing in Windsor and Essex County.
- General Government: Hiring of a climate change coordinator to advance initiatives in the Essex County Regional Energy Plan.
- Hospital: Putting $6.36 million toward the county’s $100-million commitment for funding the construction of a $2-billion new regional hospital.
- Credit Rating: AA+ with a stable outlook.