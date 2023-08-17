Essex County Council declares Intimate Partner Violence an epidemic
Essex County Council has declared Intimate Partner Violence an epidemic in the region.
Council made the decision Wednesday night following a presentation by members of the Violence Against Women Coordinating Committee Windsor-Essex.
The committee is comprised of community-based organizations that work together to provide a coordinated response for women experiencing violence and their children.
Declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic is a first step in addressing the issue, as recommended last year in a report that came out of a coroner’s inquest into the deaths of two women in Renfrew County, the committee said in a letter to council.
Current or former intimate partners have killed four women in Windsor-Essex since October 2021, the committee said.
A pamphlet prepared by the committee said Hiatus House, the local provider of domestic violence services for women, received 2,357 crisis calls in 2022 and, along with other agencies, provided shelter to 1,234 women and children.
