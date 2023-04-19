Essex County council meeting going virtual after previous protest

Essex County Council is shifting its regular meeting to Zoom after a large protest at the last in-person meeting.

The Zoom meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Warden Hilda MacDonald tells AM800 News the county mayors and deputy mayors will decide at that time what the next steps will be for future meetings.

The April 5 meeting was interrupted by about 270 protestors inside and outside of council chambers. They were protesting the “15-minute city” - an urban planning concept where daily necessities and services, such as work, shopping, health care and entertainment, can be reached through a 15-minute walk or bike ride from any point in the city.

"We're doing Zoom because we need to secure the building,” MacDonald says. “We found that it was difficult to lock up the building at the end of the day. We need to have controlled entrances. So until that work gets done, we'll be meeting via Zoom."

MacDonald says those protesting were yelling and swearing at council and it was impossible to have a conversation with those that wanted to speak.

Delegates are allowed to speak during Wednesday’s Zoom meeting, but MacDonald says they will not be able to speak in regards to the events of the last meeting.