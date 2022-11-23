Essex County intersection closed as OPP investigate serious Highway 3 crash

Three people have been transported to hospital after a serious crash on Highway 3 in Essex County Wednesday night, police are investigating.

OPP say a passenger vehicle and commercial motor vehicle collided at the intersection around 8:45 p.m. at Highway 3 and Arner Townline.

The three occupants of the passenger car were taken to hospital. Police say two sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while the third person’s injuries have been deemed life-threatening.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured.

OPP’s Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) attended the collision scene to investigate. The intersection will be closed in both directions.

Police say updates will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

