Essex County mayoral election debates to be livestreamed Thursday

Want to know more about the mayoral candidates in Essex County and where they stand on important issues?

Thursday is your chance. For the first time, the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce will host mayoral election debates for the towns of Essex, Kingsville and Lakeshore on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The debates are virtual and will be live streamed from the chamber office starting at 11 a.m. until 2:40 p.m. Mike Kakuk of AM800’s Morning Drive will moderate the debate which will be streamed and posted on YouTube and Facebook.

The debates will be one hour for each municipality.

Essex candidates Sherry Bondy and Richard Meloche have agreed to participate. All three candidates, Laura Lucier, Dennis Rogers, and Tamara Stomp, have agreed to participate in the Kingsville debates. Lakeshore candidates Tom Bain and Tracey Bailey will also take part.

Schedule:

Town of Essex Debate: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Town of Kingsville Debate: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Town of Lakeshore Debate: 1:40 p.m. – 2:40 p.m.