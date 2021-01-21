Essex County OPP are investigating the theft of an ATV.

Police are asking for help finding a 2015 Grn Bombardier Can Am ATV.

Officers say it was taken on Jan.18, from the 1100 block of Road 2.

Anyone with information can call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

#EssexCtyOPP are asking for assistance in locating a 2015 Grn Bombardier Can Am ATV similar to this one. Taken Jan.18 from the 1100 block of Rd.2 #OPP Call 1-888-310-1122 or @CStoppers 1-800-222-8477 with info. @KingsvilleOnt @EssexON pic.twitter.com/oNDcoMimhv