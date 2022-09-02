Essex County OPP investigate sexual assault in Lakeshore

Essex County OPP is investigating a sexual assault after a victim jogging in the Lakeshore area was confronted by a strange man.

Police responded to the report around 8:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Amy Croft Drive. Investigators are seeking information from the public regarding the incident.

Police say the victim was jogging in the area when approached by a stranger. The victim was able to quickly run to a safe place.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his 20s, about 5’7” in height with a slim build. He was wearing a black sweater and black pants.

He was last seen running eastbound on Amy Croft Drive.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.catchcrooks.com.