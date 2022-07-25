Essex County OPP kept busy with impaired drivers over the weekend

Essex County OPP arrested three drivers over the weekend for impaired driving.

The first incident took place Friday when officers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 6:25 p.m. on Highway 401 westbound off-ramp to Provincial Road in Tecumseh.

Police say one of the drivers involved in the collision displayed signs of alcohol consumption.

Officers conducted a screening and the driver was arrested and taken to the local detachment for further testing.

A 47-year-old Lakeshore resident has been charged with operation while impaired and careless driving.

Later that night, officers responded to a traffic complaint, again on the 401 in the eastbound lane in Tecumseh.

Police found the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop where the investigating officer determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Officers used an approved screening device and the driver was arrested and taken to a local detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 29-year-old Tilbury resident has been charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

Officers from the Leamington detachment responded to a traffic complaint on Talbot Street East just before 5 a.m. Saturday. Police found the vehicle and after speaking with the driver noted they were showing signs of alcohol consumption.

The 33-year-old from Leamington was arrested and taken to the local detachment for further testing.

The driver was charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

All of the accused were released from custody with a future court date. The drivers will have a 90-day license suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Police are reminding others on the road if you suspect someone is driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol to call 911 and report it.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com