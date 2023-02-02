Essex County OPP officer wins Marine Professional of the Year award

An Essex County OPP officer is being recognized with a national award for marine operators.

Const. James (JJ) Lyman won the "Marine Professional of the Year" award at the The Canadian Safe Boating Council held their annual awards in Toronto.

The award recognizes an outstanding act of boating safety by a marine organization professional.

Each January, stakeholders in recreational boating safety assemble to honour the people, programs, organizations, and marinas that help to make boating in Canada safer and better for everyone and to keep the environment clean.

Lyman is a marine officer with the Essex County OPP Marine unit. OPP say he has worked hard to ensure that local enforcement agencies learn best practices of safe boating and are prepared on either side of the border for each new marine season.

"We are very proud of Constable Lyman's accomplishment. He is dedicated to marine safety by providing the highest standard of relevant training to our law enforcement partners across Ontario. This award reflects his commitment to keeping our waterways safe for everyone," says Insp. Angela Ferguson, Essex County OPP Detachment Commander.

Lyman is a 17-year veteran with the OPP and has been a member of the Essex County OPP marine unit since 2008. Constable Lyman is also an active Shiprider member or formally known as "Integrated Cross Border Maritime Law Enforcement Officer". He has been an OPP Marine Instructor since 2017, teaching officers from all over Ontario.