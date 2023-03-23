Essex County OPP seek help finding missing 30-year-old woman

Essex County OPP is seeking the public’s help locating a missing woman who has not been heard from since February.

OPP say Corrine, 30, last had contact with her family in Leamington about a month ago.

Police say she is 5’4”, about 130 lbs, with blue/green eyes. She frequently changes her hair colour.

Anyone who has seen her, had contact with her or has any information about where she might be is asked to contact Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122

Can you assist #EssexCtyOPP to locate Corrine who last spoke to family in @TweetLeamington in February.

•30 years old

•5 ft 4 in tall.

•130 lbs.

•Frequently changes hair colour.

•Blue / green eyes.

Any information, call Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122^sd pic.twitter.com/LCIH921hEB