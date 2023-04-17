Essex County OPP seek identify of Kingsville robbery suspect

Essex County OPP is investigating a robbery at a Kingsville convenience store last Wednesday.

Police say the robbery happened around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12 at a business in the 1500 block of County Road 20.

Officers released a photo of the suspect saying the person in the photo fled the scene on foot headed east.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the person to contact Kingsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers online or 1-800-222-8477.