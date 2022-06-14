Essex County OPP seek public's assistance in identifying theft suspects

Essex County OPP is looking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in Leamington theft over the weekend.

OPP released surveillance video of two people police have identified as persons of interest in an incident that occurred Sunday around 6:50 a.m.

The video shows two people walking around a large white truck.

Police are asking anyone who may know the identity of the pair to call Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

