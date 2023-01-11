Essex County OPP warn of black ice

OPP in Essex County are reporting multiple collisions due to black ice.

According to a social media post, officers have responded to multiple collisions across the county including Essex, Lakeshore and Kingsville.

Drivers are being reminded to clean the ice from their windows and leave lots of space between you and other drivers for braking and handling abilities during slippery conditions.

Meanwhile, emergency crews are on scene of a collision on Howard Avenue between Alma Street and Texas Road in Amherstburg.

Windsor police say that section of the road is currently closed and driver are asking drivers to avoid the area.