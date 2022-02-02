Essex County police dog helps find wanted man

A four-legged member of the Essex County OPP located a wanted man who took off from the police station on Wednesday.

Police say they were contacted regarding a wanted man who was attending the Essex County OPP Detachment on Manning Road with his family to turn himself in.

Once at the station, the man fled from the family vehicle in the parking lot and took off on foot into a field.

Police say officers along with West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) members and the OPP Canine Unit attended the area to help find the man.

Officers were concerned for his wellbeing, as he was not familiar with the area and was not dressed for the cold weather.

While searching the area, general service dog (GSD) “Blitz” found the man in a barn and he was taken into custody.

Police say paramedics attended the scene as the man had been exposed to the elements for several hours.

He was taken to the hospital as a precaution and has since been held in custody.

“The OPP would like to thank the owner of a property on Concession Road 11 in the Town of Tecumseh, who attended his property and assisted with transporting the male from the wood lot on his property to the care of awaiting EMS,” police said in a news release.