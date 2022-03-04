Essex County Road 34 closed for house fire

An early morning house fire outside the town of Essex has resulted in a road closure.

A call came in from a passerby in the 500 block of County Road 34 at 4:51 a.m. Friday.

Flames were visible on the sides of the home and were coming through the roof by the time fire crews arrived.

Essex County Road 34 is shut down between Essex County Road 23 and Malden Road by provincial police.

It's not clear how the fire started at this time.

Police say the residents were not home at the time of the fire.

Emergency crews remain on scene and motorists should avoid the area.