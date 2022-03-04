Essex County Road 34 closed for house fire
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
An early morning house fire outside the town of Essex has resulted in a road closure.
A call came in from a passerby in the 500 block of County Road 34 at 4:51 a.m. Friday.
Flames were visible on the sides of the home and were coming through the roof by the time fire crews arrived.
Essex County Road 34 is shut down between Essex County Road 23 and Malden Road by provincial police.
ROAD CLOSURE: #EssexOntario County Rd 34 is closed between #EssexCounty Rd 23 and Malden Rd due to a structure fire. #OPP on scene. ^nk— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) March 4, 2022
It's not clear how the fire started at this time.
Police say the residents were not home at the time of the fire.
Emergency crews remain on scene and motorists should avoid the area.
-
A mild weekend for Calgary, then another drop to the negativesLooking ahead: A change in the wind for the 'warm day' next week.
-
Surge in Ukrainian flag purchases in Waterloo RegionUkrainian flags are flying high in Waterloo Region as a show of support for the war torn country.
-
Oxford OPP investigating after man tried to lure teen in Ingersoll, Ont.Police are searching for a suspect after they say a man tried to lure a teenager into their vehicle in Ingersoll, Ont.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta todayAlberta's COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to trend down on Thursday.
-
N.S. Black community, officials say more race-based data needed on COVID-19 pandemicLong-standing inequities in education, housing and employment in Nova Scotia's Black communities have been amplified by COVID-19, according to community leaders who are trying to collect better race-based data on the pandemic.
-
Christine Elliott will not run in June election, will remain Ontario health minister until springOntario Health Minister Christine Elliott, one of the high-profile members of Premier Doug Ford's cabinet, says she will not be running in the provincial election in June.
-
'Disheartening': Alberta government promise to track domestic violence offenders lagsThe Alberta government is lagging on a promise to fund electronic monitoring of domestic violence offenders even as other provinces push forward with programs believed to have saved lives.
-
'Give us a break': Winnipeg food truck operator wants help from city on permit feesA Winnipeg food truck operator wants the city to give his industry a financial break as it continues to feel the economic effects of the pandemic.
-