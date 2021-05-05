Essex County roadways improving

Improvements are on the way for some county roads.

Essex County Council approved Wednesday evening the extended road rehabilitation program with funding from the 2021 Federal Gas Tax Fund.

Just over $2.2-million will help improve County Road 11, County Road 18, County Road 20, County Road 22, County Road 34 and County Road 50.

Work is expected to be completed within the original contract terms and schedule.

The Gas Tax Fund helps municipalities support local infrastructure projects.