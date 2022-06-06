iHeartRadio

Essex County's credit rating surpasses Windsor’s

Essex County Council chambers in Essex, Ont. (Source:County of Essex)

The credit rating for Essex County has surpassed Windsor’s, according to Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

The county rating has been bumped up to AAA as municipal finances improve.

The county is one of 21 municipalities where S&P raised its ratings recently, based on how they have weathered the pandemic.

The higher a municipality’s credit rating, the lower its cost to borrow money.

Windsor's credit rating increased to AA+.

