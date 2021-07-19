Essex County wineries dip into $10M COVID-19 relief initiative

Some wineries and cideries across Windsor-Essex, impacted by the pandemic, will receive a one-time grant from the provincial government.

Local businesses must have an on-site store to apply and have had a revenue decline in at least one area of their operations, such as decreased tourism, tours, events and tastings, or have faced increased expenses to comply with public health safety measures for COVID-19 will be eligible to receive support.

“Ontario’s wineries and cideries have told us their businesses are being hit hard by the economic impacts of this pandemic and the cancellation of large events and tours,” said Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. “With this announcement, our government is taking the necessary steps to provide these businesses with the support they need to continue operating, recover and to maintain these good jobs in the agri-food sector.”