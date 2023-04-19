Essex house fire causes to $350K in damages
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
A house fire in Essex that caused an estimated $350,000 in damages has been deemed accidental.
Essex fire crews responded to the structure fire in the 2100 block of County Road 15 Wednesday.
Fire officials say crews have the fire out and are ensuring there are no hot spots.
The cause of the fire is accidental.
