Essex house fire causes to $350K in damages


Essex fire crews responded to a house fire in the 2100 block of County Road 15 on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (Essex Fire and Rescue/Twitter)

A house fire in Essex that caused an estimated $350,000 in damages has been deemed accidental.

Essex fire crews responded to the structure fire in the 2100 block of County Road 15 Wednesday.

Fire officials say crews have the fire out and are ensuring there are no hot spots.

The cause of the fire is accidental.

