Essex launches short term rental hotline

The Town of Essex is cracking down on short term rental units and the behavior of their guests by launching a dedicated hotline for reporting complaints.

Residents will be able to call into the hotline regarding parking, noise, fire, and licensing infractions where they can speak with a live agent to make a report.

Owners of Short-Term Rental Units are required to have a valid licence in order to advertise or operate in Essex. As of Jan. 1, 2023, enforcement is in effect and could result in fines.

According to town officials, a system of zoning regulations and licensing has been adopted to ensure short term rental operators are complying with local bylaws, and that “the character of neighbourhoods is maintained.”

Anyone looking to operate a short term rental in Essex must have the property located in a district, and within a building, where they are permitted under the zoning bylaw and must obtain a license from the town to operate.

Residents with concerns related to short term rentals or their guests can call the hotline 24/7 at 1-833-ESSX STR (1-833-377-9787).