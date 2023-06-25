Essex man arrested in connection to homicide in McGregor
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested an Essex man in connection to a recent homicide in McGregor.
Officers were called to an assault at a home on Scott Lane Saturday night around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday.
A 49-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital, where they died of their injuries.
Police have not released details on what exactly happened in the deadly incident.
Investigators have said the suspect and victim knew each other and there is no threat to public safety.
Cody Froese, 27, has been charged with second degree murder and remains in custody pending a bail hearing.
