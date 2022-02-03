Essex man facing numerous firearms charges

A 28-year-old Essex man is facing numerous firearms charges after police seized a sawed-off shotgun at a home on California Avenue.

On Thursday around 5:45 a.m., Windsor police officers responded to firearms call at a residence located in the 900 block of California Avenue.

Police say a man was inside the residence and in possession of a firearm. Officers summoned the occupants to exit the residence.

All the occupants cooperated with police and exited the residence, including the suspect, who was subsequently arrested without incident.

Police say they located a loaded sawed-off shotgun from the inside the residence, as well as an ammunition belt containing ammunition that was located outside the residence.

Officers also located a parked gray 2020 Hyundai vehicle on the property. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle was previously reported stolen.

As a result of the investigation, Joshua McGraw, 28, from Essex is charged with:

Possess Prohibited Weapon Knowingly Not Holding a Licence and Registration Certificate

Possess Loaded Regulated Firearm

Possess Firearm with Altered Serial Number

Possess Firearm While Prohibited - eight counts

Point Firearm

Possess Stolen Property Over $5,000

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.