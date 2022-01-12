Essex Mayor Larry Snively announces resignation

Essex Mayor Larry Snively has announced his resignation.

On Jan. 7, Snively pled guilty to a single charge of improperly procuring proxy votes during the 2018 Municipal Election campaign. He was fined $10,000.

The town put out a news release on the resignation on Wednesday.

“Although the recent news concerning the mayor has been disappointing, we would like to thank Larry for his leadership and dedication during his time on Council. He has demonstrated his passion for our community by leading countless projects and initiatives in effort to better serve the residents,” said CAO Doug Sweet in a news release. “I would like to assure the residents that the Town of Essex will continue to operate at full capacity to uphold the highest level of service that they have come to expect.”

Snively was first elected to Essex council in 2000. He first served as Mayor from 2002 to 2003 replacing the late Joan Flood and then was again elected as mayor in the 2018 municipal election.

In accordance with requirements under the Municipal Act, council is expected to formally declare the mayor’s seat as being vacant at its Jan. 17 regular meeting with a decision as to how to fill the vacancy (by appointment or the calling of a by-election) expected to be made at a subsequent special council meeting to be scheduled.

Snively declined to comment, to CTV News Wednesday saying he stands by his written statement.

Councillor Steve Bjorkman says it was “the right thing to do in light of the charges that were brought forward and that he pled guilty to.”

“It was important that the residents of our town have faith in the process with our elections.”

Bjorkman says in spite of the investigation and charges, the town councillors carried on with what they needed to do.

“It didn’t stop us or impede us from doing any of the work we needed to do,” says Bjorkman.

Bjorkman says Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche will now “step in” as acting mayor while council decides how to fill the vacancy.

He tells CTV News not replacing the mayor is not an option.

“We need a mayor and a deputy mayor to ensure that we have two seats at the county table. That when decisions are being made for our town, throughout the county, we have a full voice at that table.”

With a municipal election coming this fall, Bjorkman says he’s very interested to what other councillors and town administration recommend for how to fill the position.