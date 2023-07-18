Essex moves towards declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic
Essex Council supports a motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic.
The Violence Against Women Coordinating Committee Windsor Essex is asking the town for its support.
The committee submitted a letter for Monday’s meeting asking that council “support the local VAWCCWE in taking steps towards systemic change that needs to occur in Canada to best protect those at risk.”
The letter states over 30 municipalities across Ontario have already declared Intimate Partner Violence an epidemic in their communities.
A report submitted to council says there were 2,378 intimate partner violence calls made to police, and 2,357 crisis calls made to local women shelters in Windsor-Essex in 2022.
Council unanimously passed the motion to declare IPV an epidemic.
