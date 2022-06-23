Essex OPP identify and charge 'suspicious person'

A suspicious person of interest has been identified and charged by Essex Ontario Provincial Police in relation to an ongoing investigation in the county.

Police initially received a report of a suspicious person on Cameron Avenue in the Town of Essex at 10:35 p.m., Thursday, June 2.

10 days later, a Tecumseh homeowner contacted OPP to report that he scared off a man looking into his front window.

As a result of information received from the public, the Essex County crime unit has identified and charged a 35-year-old Tecumseh man with three counts of mischief under $5,000, trespassing at night and criminal harassment.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on July 26, 2022 to speak to the charges.