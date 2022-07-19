Essex seeking public consultation on new fire station
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Essex will soon seek public consultation on a location for the construction of a new fire station in Harrow.
A report suggests Fire Hall 3 should be built at the site of the Harrow soccer complex on Roseborrough Road — a property that is already owned by the town.
The report found the current building is inadequate for emergency services, including washrooms, lack or storage and parking.
The building was constructed in the early 1980s.
The study concluded the station needed to be twice its current size to adequately meet the needs of firefighters and the most cost-effective solution was to build a new station at a different location.
Times and dates for public consultations have not been released.
Rent prices in Toronto rose by 'fastest pace on record' in Q2: reportGTA rent prices rose by 'the fastest pace on record' in the second quarter of this year with the average one-bedroom unit being leased out for nearly $2,200 a month, a new report has found.
Man killed in south Calgary assault, police look for witnessesCalgary police are investigating a brutal assault earlier this month that resulted in a man's death.
How you can learn about and celebrate Indigenous culture during the Pope's visit to EdmontonAs Canada prepares to welcome the Pope next week for a journey of healing and reconciliation, the City of Edmonton is offering a number of opportunities for residents to experience Indigenous culture and history.
Fatal collision claims the life of motorcyclist in Grey CountyPolice are investigating after a two vehicle collision in the Township of Georgian Bluffs left the driver of a motorcycle deceased early Monday afternoon.
London police ID person charged in connection to disturbance at Pride eventLondon police have identified the person charged in connection with an altercation at the Worley Pride event over the weekend.
Province investing in more learning opportunities for uncertified health-care aidesThe Manitoba government is working to expand staffing within personal care homes with a $3.4 million investment focused on additional learning for some health-care aides.
Stolen vehicle found abandoned in Bradford canalA stolen vehicle was found partially submerged in the canal in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
Teens facing charges following stabbing of 51-year-old manTwo teens are in police custody in connection with a robbery and stabbing involving a 51-year-old man.