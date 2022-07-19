Essex seeking public consultation on new fire station

Essex will soon seek public consultation on a location for the construction of a new fire station in Harrow.

A report suggests Fire Hall 3 should be built at the site of the Harrow soccer complex on Roseborrough Road — a property that is already owned by the town.

The report found the current building is inadequate for emergency services, including washrooms, lack or storage and parking.

The building was constructed in the early 1980s.

The study concluded the station needed to be twice its current size to adequately meet the needs of firefighters and the most cost-effective solution was to build a new station at a different location.

Times and dates for public consultations have not been released.