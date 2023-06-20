Essex shops bearing the brunt of construction season

Schinkel’s Meat Market is one of dozens of shops bearing the brunt of seven blocks of construction in downtown Essex.

Owner Greg said the first month of work on the streetscape project’s cost him 20 to 25 per cent of his usual businesses.

“I feel very much for the businesses that depend on on-street parking because, since the project started on the first of May, there has been no on street parking. I’ve heard some say they’re down 40 per cent or more. We’re not down that much, but I’ve heard some businesses say that.”

Schinkel also said it has led to a lot more cleaning.

“It’s definitely dustier. We’re dusting in the store a lot more, even though we’re enclosed it still makes it into the store. We’ve had a few windy days where it’s a bit of a dust bowl,” he said.

Were it not for their parking lot, with a side street entrance, Schinkel said they’d be taking a much bigger loss amidst construction — but directing customers to that lot, has been a headache of it’s own.

That problem might be solved by some cash town council decided to spend on Monday night.

With $20,750 to try and help businesses unanimously approved, $1,500 will be used for parking signage, $3,000 for mailers to be sent to over 5,000 addresses encouraging residents to shop downtown, and $6,250 for various ad campaigns.

The remaining $10,000 is set to be split between five businesses as mini grants for facade improvements.

Applications for that, opening in July.

“Everything here, all of our businesses, well, the ones I spoke to, were really happy to see we’re putting more effort to help keep them going,” said coun. Katie McGuire-Blaise

The streetscape work is expected to be done in December, and Schinkel for one, can’t wait.

“It’s going to look great when it’s done. We’re just in the messy phase right now,” he said.