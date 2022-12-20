Essex streetscaping project to proceed

Councillors for the Town of Essex have voted to proceed with a streetscaping project after debate over the cost.

Concerns had been raised over the rising costs of the project, which has been in the works since 2013, with staff laying out the town’s options earlier this month — either put the town in debt to complete the project as planned, re-scope the project or scrap it all together.

Deputy Mayor Rob Shepley supporting the latter Monday, calling the project a “money-eating machine.”

“I really have a hard time accepting this,” he said.

Mayor Sherry Bondy had a more optimistic approach to the costs of the project, characterizing it an investment.

“I understand debt financing, I’ve been a single mom half my life,” she said. “But I view this as a project we are going to pay off. It’s like buying a car or buying a house. It’s like a mortgage payment. I think the value is going to be there.”

Plants for the streetscaping project include upgrades to Talbot Street from Gosfield Avenue to Maidstone Avenue as well as Victoria Avenue.

Earlier in 2022, council approved $9.36-million, but contractors came back with estimates ranging from $11.8-million to more than $13-million.

Council needed to make a decision on how to proceed at Monday’s meeting or risk losing government grants needed to get it done.

“I think it’s too much to throw out the window,” Bondy said. “We just have to, at some point, trust the process.”

In a recorded vote, council voting 6-2 to have administration write another report and develop a funding model for council to consider, with plans to get the work done — Shepley and Coun. Jason Matyi opposing.

Bondy pointed out that the avenue they are going down will allow for further discussion as tenders come back — based on how expensive they prove to be.