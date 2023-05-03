Essex-Windsor EMS chief announces plans to retire

After leading Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services for 10 years, Chief Bruce Krauter announced Monday his plans to retire in 2024.

He made the announcement to Essex County council and in an email to EMS that he plans to retire on Feb. 29, 2024 in order to offer ample time for the recruitment of a chief and a smooth transition.

“My career has been rich and rewarding, and I have decided that I can now move on to the next chapter,” said Krauter, who has been a paramedic for 42 years. “I have full confidence Essex-Windsor EMS is and will be in good hands and is ready for the next chapter.”

He expressed appreciation for the support he’s received from the public and county officials who have served throughout his term.

“We definitely have the best team around,” said Krauter.

He thanked Essex-Windsor EMS staff for their “unwavering dedication, professionalism and determination,” referring to them as a big family. “From the support staff, who schedule the paramedics or stocking the ambulances, to the paramedics, who are on the front lines day in and day out, to the administrative staff, who keep the ship afloat and going in the right direction.”

Warden Hilda MacDonald thanked Krauter for his years of service and supporting his staff and residents.

“Replacing someone with Chief Krauter’s experience, passion, commitment and drive will be challenging, but in his typical fashion, he is making it as easy as possible for us,” MacDonald said. “Thanks to Chief Krauter and his entire team, Essex-Windsor EMS provides a service that is second to none and always looking to improve. We couldn’t ask more of a chief."