Essex-Windsor EMS helping out Ukraine with donation of medical supplies

Paramedics and residents of Ukraine are getting a boost of medical supplies from Essex-Windsor EMS.

Local EMS staff filled a van with donated items on Wednesday.

The donation to the charity GlobalMedic included stretchers, safety helmets, suction units, Tyvek protective suits, medical bags and supplies – such as oxygen masks, bandages and artificial airways.

GlobalMedic, which provides humanitarian aid in the wake of disasters and conflicts, recently put out a call for medical bags to the Paramedic Chiefs of Canada. Essex-Windsor EMS responded by offering 35 bags, as well as 500 Tyvek suits, 45 suction units, 20 stretchers, 20 safety helmets and other surplus medical supplies.

“We felt it was an honour to provide any assistance we could to those who are currently enduring terrible times in Ukraine,” said Chris Grant, Essex-Windsor EMS Deputy Chief, planning and physical resources.

GlobalMedic volunteer Dominique Rambié drove to Windsor on Wednesday morning to pick up the donation and take it back to the charity’s warehouse in the Toronto area.

Essex-Windsor EMS equipment and maintenance supervisor Joel Musyj, paramedic Jon Hogan, vehicle technician Dan Vigneux and doffing assistant Annette Blais helped load up the equipment and supplies.

GlobalMedic has worked with local Ukrainian partners over the years and is supporting Ukrainians affected by the war against Russia.

(Photo: Annette Blais, Dominique Rambié and Jon Hogan finish loading the GlobalMedic van.)